Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Starting at center

O'Quinn will start at center Saturday against the Pistons, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

O'Quinn will make his return to action after missing the last three games, and he'll immediately be thrust into a larger role in the absence of Enes Kanter. Luke Kornet could also see increased time off the bench at center.

