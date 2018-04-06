Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Starting Friday
O'Quinn (hip) will start at center for the Knicks' matchup with the Heat on Friday.
O'Quinn was considered probable to suit up heading into the evening, so it appears he suffered no setbacks during warm-ups. Look for the big man to take on a healthy workload with Enes Kanter (back) sidelined.
More News
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Probable for Friday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Double-double with five blocks in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Rips down 15 boards in start•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Starting at center•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Will return Saturday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected back Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....