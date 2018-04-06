Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Starting Friday

O'Quinn (hip) will start at center for the Knicks' matchup with the Heat on Friday.

O'Quinn was considered probable to suit up heading into the evening, so it appears he suffered no setbacks during warm-ups. Look for the big man to take on a healthy workload with Enes Kanter (back) sidelined.

