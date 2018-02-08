Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Starting Thursday vs. Toronto
O'Quinn will start at center for Thursday's contest against the Raptors.
With Enes Kanter (mouth) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out, the Knicks will resort to deploying Michael Beasley and O'Quinn in the frontcourt. Considering O'Quinn is the team's only experienced center available, he'll likely see big run and is an intriguing DFS play.
