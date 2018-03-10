Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Three blocks off bench Friday

O'Quinn scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six assists, three blocks, two rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks.

The 27-year-old took advantage of Milwaukee's lack of size or muscle on their second unit to post some amazing per-minute numbers, and he now has nine blocks in his last three games. Despite his defensive prowess, O'Quinn's overall production is too erratic to make him useful in most fantasy formats, however -- he's scored exactly 14 points in five of his last 10 games, but failed to score more than four in any of the other five.