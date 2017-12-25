Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Uncertain for Christmas Day
O'Quinn is dealing with a calf strain in addition to an illness and appears questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Initially listed as probable on the Knicks' injury report with the ailment, O'Quinn's status for the Christmas Day clash now appears to be in more peril with the news he's also slowed by a calf injury. The Knicks will likely check back on how O'Quinn is feeling ahead of pregame warmups before a determination is made on his availability. The reserve big man is averaging 8.0 points (on 60 percent shooting from the field), 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game over his last five contests.
