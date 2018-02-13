Play

Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Will come off bench Monday

O'Quinn will come off the bench for Monday's matchup with the 76ers.

After being initially reported to start, O'Quinn will come off the bench as Michael Beasley will get the start. O'Quinn has seen over twenty minutes in three of the past four games, with averages of 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds during that stretch.

