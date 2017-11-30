Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Will move back to bench Wednesday
O'Quinn will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press reports.
O'Quinn has started the last three games for the injured Enes Kanter (back), averaging an impressive 10.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 block across 24.7 minutes. However, with Kanter healthy and back in the top unit, O'Quinn will head to the bench and will likely see a role reduction back to the 16.9 minutes per game he's averaged this season. With that said, O'Quinn takes a big hit to his fantasy value moving forward with Kanter available.
