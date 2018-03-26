Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Will remain out Monday

O'Quinn (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

O'Quinn is set to miss a second consecutive game, as he continues to deal with a strained left hip. He'll have another two days off prior to Wednesday's tilt vs. the Sixers to get healthy, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest for the time being. With O'Quinn out, look for Luke Kornet to see added run off the bench in the frontcourt.