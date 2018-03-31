Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Will return Saturday
O'Quinn (hip) will be available for Saturday's game against Detroit, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
O'Quinn will return from a three-game absence, and he could be thrust into an increased role, as the Knicks will be without Enes Kanter. For the month, O'Quinn is averaging 7.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...