Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Will return Saturday

O'Quinn (hip) will be available for Saturday's game against Detroit, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

O'Quinn will return from a three-game absence, and he could be thrust into an increased role, as the Knicks will be without Enes Kanter. For the month, O'Quinn is averaging 7.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game.