Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Won't play Thursday
O'Quinn (calf) has been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
O'Quinn will miss a second straight game Thursday as he continues to be bothered by a left calf contusion. In his stead, Willy Hernangomez, Michael Beasley and Lance Thomas are candidates to see extra run.
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Questionable Thursday vs. Denver
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Out with calf contusion Tuesday
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Cleared to play Monday
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Uncertain for Christmas Day
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected to play Monday
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss
