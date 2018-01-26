Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Won't play Thursday

O'Quinn (calf) has been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

O'Quinn will miss a second straight game Thursday as he continues to be bothered by a left calf contusion. In his stead, Willy Hernangomez, Michael Beasley and Lance Thomas are candidates to see extra run.

