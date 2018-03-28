Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Won't play Wednesday

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said that O'Quinn (hip) won't play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

O'Quinn's strained left hip prevented him from partaking in shootaround and will result in him missing his third consecutive game. His absence in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday paved the way for starting center Enes Kanter to log a combined 60 minutes in those contests and secure a pair of double-doubles. Kanter should be looking at another healthy minutes count Wednesday, with Luke Kornet likely acting as his primary backup in the middle.