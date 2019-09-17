Knicks' Lamar Peters: Gets Exhibit 10 deal from New York
Peters signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Knicks on Monday, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reports.
Peters was one of four undrafted players the Knicks inked on Monday, bringing the team's camp roster to the maximum 20 players. The Mississippi State product is likely to be cut loose at the conclusion of the preseason but is expected to stick with the organization's G League affiliate in Westchester if he clears waivers.
