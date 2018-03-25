Updating a previous report, Thomas (personal) will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

Thomas sat out the last three games for a personal reason, but appears to have rejoined the team ahead of Sunday's contest and will be available to play. Whether he comes off the bench or jumps back into the starting five is uncertain at this point, so it should be something to monitor up until tip-off. Thomas' return could mean less minutes for guys like Troy Williams and Courtney Lee.