Knicks' Lance Thomas: Another three-point effort in loss
Thomas totaled three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 loss to the 76ers.
Thomas drew his second straight start, but again failed to translate that into quality minutes or production. He has scored exactly three points in each of the last three games since returning from a three-game absence for personal reasons. Having scored three points on six occasions this month while also failing to score more than six points a single time and contributing sparingly in terms of other stats, it's safe to say Thomas is not a reliable fantasy option.
