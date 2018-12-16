Thomas (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After being out for over a month following knee surgery, Thomas will make his return to the court Sunday in Indiana. Given his lengthy absence, it's unclear where exactly Thomas fits in the Knicks' current rotation, especially given how they've made a point of favoring the younger players. If Thomas does see the floor Sunday afternoon, don't expect a large dose of minutes.