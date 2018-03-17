Thomas (personal) is starting at power forward Saturday against the Hornets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Thomas is back with the team and set to rejoin the starting lineup after missing Thursday's game against the 76ers due to personal reasons. Over his previous three starts, the 29-year-old is averaging just 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 25.4 minutes per game.