Knicks' Lance Thomas: Cleared for Wednesday
Thomas (knee) will be available to play Wednesday against the Heat, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, coach David Fizdale relayed that he would stick with the same starting five he used in Monday's 124-113 loss to the Bucks, so Thomas will retain a spot on the top unit. Thomas never looked to be in major jeopardy of missing Wednesday's contest after he was labeled probable with the sore left knee, so he shouldn't face any restrictions. Don't expect him to see major playing time, however, as Thomas hasn't played more than 21 minutes in any of the Knicks' four games this season. Mario Hezonja will likely act as Thomas' primary backup and offers more fantasy upside of the two thanks to his scoring ability.
