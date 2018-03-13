Knicks' Lance Thomas: Cleared to play Tuesday
Thomas has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Mavs, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Thomas missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb, but he'll return to action Tuesday and will likely join Enes Kanter, who also missed Sunday's game, in the starting lineup. Their respective returns should equate to minutes reductions for Luke Kornet and Michael Beasley.
