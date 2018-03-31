Thomas will come off the bench for Saturday's tilt against Detroit, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Coach Jeff Hornacek has opted to give Troy Williams -- averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.9 minutes over the past seven games -- a shot at the starting small forward spot. As a result, Thomas will head to the bench. It's unclear if his role will take a significant hit, as he's only seeing 19.3 minutes per game over the past four contests. That said, he's been struggling, making hist 27.3 percent of his shot attempts over this stretch.