Thomas could move into the starting five for Monday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN New York reports.

Nothing is official at this point, but reports out of New York indicate that coach Jeff Hornacek is expected to make a lineup change Monday night, and Begley suggests that Thomas may replace Courtney Lee to better match up with a non-traditional point guard in Ben Simmons. If that's ultimately what Hornacek opts to do, Thomas would likely see a slight increase in minutes, but he'd remain a fantasy afterthought, as he's averaging just 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 field goal attempts in 18.0 minutes per game on the year.