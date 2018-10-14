Knicks' Lance Thomas: Doesn't practice Sunday
Thomas didn't practice Sunday due to a sore left knee, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Thomas is expected to open the season as the Knicks starting power forward for Wednesday's season opener, but a sore left knee injury prevented him from practicing Sunday. It's still likely though that the Duke product will be good to go Wednesday.
