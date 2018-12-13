Knicks' Lance Thomas: Doubtful to return Friday
Thomas (knee) is considered doubtful to return for Friday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Thomas has been out since early November after undergoing a minor procedure on his left knee, and while he's nearing a return, the Knicks don't expect to have him back Friday. His next chance to play will arrive Sunday in Indianapolis. Once Thomas is cleared to play, he'll likely have his workload monitored.
