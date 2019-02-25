Knicks' Lance Thomas: Enters starting lineup
Thomas is starting at power forward Sunday against the Spurs.
Surprisingly, it's Thomas who is set to draw the start ahead of both Luke Kornet and Mario Hezonja at power forward. While Hezonja wasn't listed on New York's injury report for their previous contest Friday against Minnesota, he didn't check into the game, so he may still be dealing with a leg injury. Regardless, Thomas will join the first unit for the first time since Jan. 30, and he's averaging 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds over his preceding six contests.
