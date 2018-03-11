Knicks' Lance Thomas: Game-time call Sunday
Thomas will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Raptors due to a right thumb injury, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas apparently picked up the injury in Friday's loss to the Bucks, during which the forward scored five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and added five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes. Michael Beasley or Troy Williams would likely enter the starting five at power forward if Thomas is sidelined, with both of the former two players picking up more minutes than normal.
