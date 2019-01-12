Thomas tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one assist in 15 minutes during Friday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.

Thomas had been a healthy scratch through the first four games of January. While he hauled in a season high rebounding total, Thomas has appeared in only 17 of the team's 42 games thus far, leaving little reason to trust him in most leagues.