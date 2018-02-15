Knicks' Lance Thomas: Headed back to bench Wednesday
Thomas will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Thomas picked up the spot start on Monday against the 76ers, which was reportedly for defensive purposes in an effort to get a bigger body on Sixers' guard Ben Simmons. However, after going scoreless in 14 minutes, he'll head back to the bench in favor of Courtney Lee. Thomas continues to see a fairly small workload in a reserve role and can still be avoided for fantasy purposes moving forward.
