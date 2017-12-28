Thomas will shift to the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Instead of Thomas, the Knicks are opting to start Doug McDermott on Wednesday, which is likely a decision based on the opposing matchup. Thomas has averaged 25.6 minutes over the last five games, but could see a slight dip in that number for the duration of his stay on the bench. However, it's still unclear if this is a one-game experiment or a lineup the Knicks will go with moving forward.