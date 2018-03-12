Thomas (thumb) hopes to play Tuesday against the Mavericks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Thomas was held out of Sunday's loss to the Raptors due to a sprained right thumb, which has apparently been bothering him for several weeks. Nonetheless, the Duke product went through parts of Monday's practice, and the hope is that he'll be able to resume playing through discomfort Tuesday night.

