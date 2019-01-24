Thomas started at power forward Wednesday and contributed two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 14 minutes in the Knicks' 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

After being withheld from the rotation the previous two games, Thomas got the call to the top unit in place of the injured Luke Kornet (ankle). The assignment didn't translate to big minutes for Thomas, and there's a real chance he's dropped from the top unit in the Knicks' next game Friday against the Nets, a team that boasts a bigger frontcourt than the Rockets. If Thomas does check out of the lineup, Enes Kanter or Mitchell Robinson would be the top candidates to slide in next to Noah Vonleh.