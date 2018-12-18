Knicks' Lance Thomas: Logs first action since November
Thomas played 20 minutes and finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five rebounds Monday in the Knicks' 128-110 loss to the Suns.
Thomas, who had been sidelined since Nov. 5 after requiring surgery on his sore left knee, had actually been available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, but coach David Fizdale waited until the second half of the back-to-back set to integrate the forward in the rotation. It's unclear if Thomas will be a fixture on the second unit on a consistent basis moving forward, as the Knicks were without the services of four rotation regulars Monday in Tim Hardaway (heel), Damyean Dotson (shoulder), Allonzo Trier (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle), leaving more minutes up for grabs than usual.
