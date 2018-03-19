Knicks' Lance Thomas: Not with team Monday
Thomas is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to personal reasons.
Thomas was inserted into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hornets, but he shot just 1-of-6 from the field and scored just three points in 21 minutes. With Thomas away from the team, Courtney Lee, who missed Saturday's game for personal reasons, will likely return to the starting lineup if he is active, while Troy Williams, who has been impressive in spurts off the bench since joining the Knicks, could be in line for extended minutes on the wing.
