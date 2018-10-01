Knicks' Lance Thomas: Opening preseason in starting role
Thomas will start at power forward in Monday's preseason opener against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Thomas will be competing with the likes of Mario Hezonja and Kevin Knox for the top job throughout camp. According to Chris Iseman of The Record, head coach David Fizdale said Thomas will get the first shot due to his leadership and because he wants to see how Thomas fits into his specific system. It seems likely the lineups will continue to change throughout the preseason to see what the best combination will ultimately be, so continue to monitor the position battle up until a final lineup is confirmed prior to the regular season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...