Thomas will start at power forward in Monday's preseason opener against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Thomas will be competing with the likes of Mario Hezonja and Kevin Knox for the top job throughout camp. According to Chris Iseman of The Record, head coach David Fizdale said Thomas will get the first shot due to his leadership and because he wants to see how Thomas fits into his specific system. It seems likely the lineups will continue to change throughout the preseason to see what the best combination will ultimately be, so continue to monitor the position battle up until a final lineup is confirmed prior to the regular season.