Knicks' Lance Thomas: Ordinary display in start
Thomas had only three points on 1-of-6 shooting while adding two steals and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 victory over Charlotte.
Thomas returned from a one-game absence due to personal reasons, sliding back into the starting unit. Despite being afforded the opportunity, he hasn't produced anything resembling standard league value. He should not be touched in any leagues except for deeper ones and only then if you are in need of some steals.
