Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out again Friday
Thomas (personal) is still away from the team and is listed as out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
This will be Thomas' third straight absence while he continues to attend to a personal issue, and it's unclear at this time when he will be set to return. Nevertheless, without Thomas, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. will likely remain in the starting lineup Friday against Minnesota.
