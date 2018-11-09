Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out at least one month
Thomas underwent surgery on his left knee Thursday and will be re-evaluated in one month, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas has been dealing with lingering knee soreness for a couple of weeks now, and it was finally determined that surgery was required. Thomas was being used off the bench in a limited fashion, so his absence likely won't have too much impact on the Knicks' rotation going forward, but more minutes should open up for both Mario Hezonja and rookie Kevin Knox.
