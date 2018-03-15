Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out for personal reasons Thursday
Thomas (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Thomas is tending to a personal matter, though specifics haven't been released and it's unclear if he'll be back in time for Saturday's matchup with the Hornets. With Thomas out, look for Michael Beasley to pick up the start at power forward, while Troy Williams, Kyle O'Quinn and Luke Kornet could see added run off the bench.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...