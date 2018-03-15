Thomas (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Thomas is tending to a personal matter, though specifics haven't been released and it's unclear if he'll be back in time for Saturday's matchup with the Hornets. With Thomas out, look for Michael Beasley to pick up the start at power forward, while Troy Williams, Kyle O'Quinn and Luke Kornet could see added run off the bench.