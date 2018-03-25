Thomas (personal) is listed as out for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Thomas has missed the Knicks last three games while attending to a personal issue and he remains without a clear return date. Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. will figure to continue seeing extra play time while Thomas is away. Looking ahead, Monday's game against the Hornets will be Thomas' next chance to return.