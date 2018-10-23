Knicks' Lance Thomas: Probable vs. Heat
Thomas is probable for Wednesday's game against Miami due to a sore left knee, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Thomas is nursing some minor soreness but is expected to play through it. He's recorded just 13 combined points and hasn't been all that effective on the boards through the first four games of the season.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...