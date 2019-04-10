Knicks' Lance Thomas: Questionable for Wednesday
Thomas (personal) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Thomas was held out of Tuesday's game while dealing with a personal matter, and the Knicks still aren't sure if he'll be back with the team for Wednesday's regular season finale. Regardless, Thomas isn't much of a fantasy consideration, as he's averaged just 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds across 21.2 minutes per game over his last five healthy contests.
