Thomas (personal) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit.

Thomas was held out of Tuesday's game while dealing with a personal matter, and the Knicks still aren't sure if he'll be back with the team for Wednesday's regular season finale. Regardless, Thomas isn't much of a fantasy consideration, as he's averaged just 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds across 21.2 minutes per game over his last five healthy contests.