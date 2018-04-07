The Knicks have listed Thomas (illness) as questionable for Saturday's tilt versus the Bucks.

Thomas was unable to play in Friday's victory over the Heat due to his illness, and is looking like a game-time call Saturday. Tim Hardaway Jr (ankle) is doubtful and Michael Beasley (knee) is questionable, so Thomas could potentially be in line for a healthy workload should he ultimately suit up. Expect an update on his status closer to game time.