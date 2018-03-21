Knicks' Lance Thomas: Remains away from team
Thomas (personal) remains away from the team in advance of Wednesday's game against the Heat, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Thomas missed Monday's game against the Bulls while addressing a personal issue, and he'll remain out while the team takes on the Heat in Miami. Thomas' absence will likely mean another start for Courtney Lee, with Tim Hardaway, Jr. sliding up to the small forward spot.
