Knicks' Lance Thomas: Remains out Friday
Thomas (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
As expected, Lance Thomas will remain sidelined for Friday's game while he continues to work his way back from surgery on his left knee. It's unclear exactly when Thomas will be cleared to return, but his next opportunity will be when the team heads to Indiana on Sunday.
