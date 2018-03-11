Thomas (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Thomas first hurt his thumb several games ago before re-spraining it in Friday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks. The Knicks are hopeful that Thomas' injury is of the short-term variety, but in his absence Sunday, Michael Beasley will enter the starting five at power forward.

