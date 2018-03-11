Knicks' Lance Thomas: Ruled out Sunday
Thomas (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Thomas first hurt his thumb several games ago before re-spraining it in Friday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks. The Knicks are hopeful that Thomas' injury is of the short-term variety, but in his absence Sunday, Michael Beasley will enter the starting five at power forward.
