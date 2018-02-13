Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scoreless in Monday's loss
Thomas totaled one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 108-92 loss to the 76ers.
Thomas drew the start but played sparingly. He didn't commit a turnover or a foul nor did he shoot a single shot, and this was his 12th scoreless performance (and third in the last five games) through 55 appearances in 2017-18.
