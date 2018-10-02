Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores 12 in OT win
Thomas scored 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding an assist in 16 minutes during Monday's overtime win over the Wizards in preseason action.
He got the start at power forward, taking the place of the injured Kristaps Porzingis (knee), and Thomas provided a solid scoring boost in his limited court time. While he might retain a starting role to begin the regular season, the 30-year-old isn't likely to see big minutes, and he probably won't move the needle other than as a source of threes.
