Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win
Thomas tallied eight points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 win over the Heat.
Thomas saw 20-plus minutes for the third time in 18 appearances this season. His modest averages don't give him much value in most leagues, but every now and then he'll have a decent night.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores five off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Remains out Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will not play Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.