Thomas tallied eight points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 win over the Heat.

Thomas saw 20-plus minutes for the third time in 18 appearances this season. His modest averages don't give him much value in most leagues, but every now and then he'll have a decent night.