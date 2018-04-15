Knicks' Lance Thomas: Sees declines from prior season
Thomas managed 18.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 73 games played with New York during the 2017-18 NBA season.
The 29-year-old saw action in a career high 73 games this season but ended up seeing marginal declines in points, rebounds, assists and field-goal percentage from the prior season. Thomas has two years remaining on his contract and will make about $7.2 million next season.
