Knicks' Lance Thomas: Sent back to bench
Thomas will come off the bench Friday against the Celtics, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Thomas has started the past six games for the Knicks, though has had little impact, playing 20-plus minutes just twice. With Luke Kornet healthy, he'll reclaim his starting center spot, with Noah Vonleh sliding down to power forward.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Little impact in starting role•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will start Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Drawing start Sunday vs. 76ers•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Grabs seven boards in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Logs first action since November•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Available to play Sunday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...