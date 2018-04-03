Knicks' Lance Thomas: Set for spot start Tuesday
Thomas will start at power forward for Tuesday's matchup with the Magic, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
The Knicks are set to be without Michael Beasley (illness) and Enes Kanter (tailbone) on Tuesday, so Thomas will get the call in the top unit and will likely see a fairly hefty workload. That said, Thomas hasn't provided much when he's seen extended minutes earlier this season, so he's still nothing more than a punt-play for Tuesday's DFS slate.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...