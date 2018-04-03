Thomas will start at power forward for Tuesday's matchup with the Magic, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

The Knicks are set to be without Michael Beasley (illness) and Enes Kanter (tailbone) on Tuesday, so Thomas will get the call in the top unit and will likely see a fairly hefty workload. That said, Thomas hasn't provided much when he's seen extended minutes earlier this season, so he's still nothing more than a punt-play for Tuesday's DFS slate.