Knicks' Lance Thomas: Shifts to bench Monday
Thomas will move to a bench role Monday against Sacramento, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Thomas has been bumped out of the starting lineup in favor of Luke Kornet. Thomas is averaging 7.3 points and 2.8 boards over his previous four contests and was shut out in eight minutes Sunday, so he'll aim to provide a spark off the bench for the Knicks on Monday.
